Atandwa And John Kani Are In Atlanta And All The Signs Point To Them Joining The 'Black Panther' Cast

Anticipation is already mounting around Marvel Comics' "Black Panther" film that is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2018. Now, it seems the "first stand-alone black superhero movie" may be counting South Africa's "royal dynasty" of theatre as part of their cast as legend Dr John Kani and son Atandwa have jetted off to Atlanta this week. According to posts on Atandwa's social media feeds, the self-proclaimed "Prince of Theatre" will be filming a movie with his father. The two previously starred together in locally produced into a short film, "The Suit", based on a short story about the life of South African journalist and writer, Can Themba.

The only way to fly... Atlanta here I come.. tho but they know how to take care of their actors.. thenks... #HereComesThePrince #MovieMakers #AndAnotherOne A photo posted by Atandwa "The Prince" Kani (@atandwakani) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:03am PST

The Royal Dynasty in Atlanta, Georgia... Yet another film we're both in... Wait for it!! A photo posted by Atandwa "The Prince" Kani (@atandwakani) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

While he kept the details of their project quiet, Atandwa's posts seem to indicate that father and son are likely going to be part of the cast. Atandwa posted a photo of himself with actor Sterling K Brown, who was recently announced as the newest cast member for the film. Filming for "Black Panther" (due for release in February 2018) started in Atlanta on January 15, 2017.

In the caption of the photo, Atandwa says that he is "working with" the Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner.

When you're working with @goldenglobes nominee and @iemmys Emmy Award Winner @sterlingkb1 Sterling K Brown, You KNOW God is smiling down on you... A photo posted by Atandwa "The Prince" Kani (@atandwakani) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

John Kani is no stranger to the Marvel universe, after starring as Black Panther's (played by Chadwick Boseman) father King T'Chaka of Wakanda in "Captain America: Civil War". In the film, we hear Kani and Chadwick speak isiXhosa, after Kani insisted that an African superhero must speak an African language. It has been adopted as the language "for intimate scenes between T'Challa, the prince of Wakanda, and his father", directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Entertainment Weekly.

While the Kani men have not yet confirmed their involvement in the "Black Panther" project, it seems likely that Dr Kani will reprise his role as King T'Chaka of Wakanda. With news that the film features flashbacks of T'Challa's high school years, perhaps we will see Atandwa taking on the role of the young superhero.