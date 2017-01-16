All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    In Pictures: Maps Maponyane Is In Italy And He Wants You To Know It

    We're slightly jealous. ❄️ ❄️ ❄️

    16/01/2017 10:49 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Instagram/maponyane
    Maps Maponyane enjoying winter wonderland moments in Italy

    TV personality and social media superstar Maps Maponyane is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, enjoying European winter wonders.

    The Tweleb has made sure everyone knows where he is by sharing pictures of himself in Milan with Anna Zenga, president of Fondazione Zegna and image consultant of Group Zenga, as well as with 80-year-old model and actor Wang Deshun, in addition to lovely holiday pics at the Florence Cathedral and of himself walking in the snow.

    We're a little jealous.

    Got to meet China's acting and modeling grandfather at the age of 82, the great Wang Deshun 🙌🙌🙌 #Menswear #FashionWeek #Fashion #Style #Suits #WangDeshun #MFW #Milan

    A photo posted by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

    ❄❄❄❄🇮🇹

    A photo posted by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

