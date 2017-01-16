In Pictures: Maps Maponyane Is In Italy And He Wants You To Know It

Instagram/maponyane
TV personality and social media superstar Maps Maponyane is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, enjoying European winter wonders.
The Tweleb has made sure everyone knows where he is by sharing pictures of himself in Milan with Anna Zenga, president of Fondazione Zegna and image consultant of Group Zenga, as well as with 80-year-old model and actor Wang Deshun, in addition to lovely holiday pics at the Florence Cathedral and of himself walking in the snow.
We're a little jealous.
Duomo...🕍 pic.twitter.com/fZ04ZBTK5Z— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 11, 2017
Goos Morning ❄ 🇿🇦x 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/95EewBGLd6— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 13, 2017
