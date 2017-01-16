Jazz Icon Thandi Klaasen's Boldness And Beautiful Voice Remembered

12 February 2006. Sophiatown Park. The official ceremony to change the name of the Johannesburg suburb of Triomf back to its original name of Sophiatown before the forced removals during the time of apartheid. Thandi Klaassen, a South African singer, originally from Sophiatown performs.

South African jazz icon Thandi Klaasen died at 86 on Sunday morning after suffering a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The songbird is considered a music icon who shaped and defined the golden age of music in South Africa.

Klaasen was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in 2006 for her powerfully cutting song Sophiatown, in which she describes the town where she was brought up.

The Congress of the People's Dennis Bloem said in a statement that "during the dark days of apartheid‚ Klaasen composed songs that exposed the brutality of the regime‚ she became a target and was constantly harassed by the police‚ but she never gave up".

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa offered his condolences to Klaasen's family on Twitter, and in a statement wrote, "We are saddened to learn that Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen has passed on. Our thoughts are with her daughter Lorraine, her loved ones, and fans. uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, and her silky smooth voice which serenaded audiences the world over".

Klaasen will be remembered for her bravery and boldness in the most difficult of circumstances.