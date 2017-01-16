Kyle Deutsch Collaborates With The Finest In SA Hip Hop On 'Can't Get Enough' Remix

Award-winning South African pop star Kyle Deutsch has released the new video for the remix of his single Can't Get Enough. The original was released in September 2015 and since its release, Deutsch has been working with South African hip hop artists Tellaman, Bigstar Johnson, Sheen Skaiz, Deemo and Kwesta to create a fresh take on the track.

Deutsch recounts how the remix came to be, after he played a few repeats of the original for Kwesta. "I contacted Tellaman for the sultry silky vocals and Bigstar for the contrast and flow. Together with Kwesta's verse we reworked the track with Deemo and I added a bridge," he says, describing an organic collaborative exercise. A week before its release, Sheen Skaiz and Sketchy Bongo recorded a verse and added it to the track.

Celebrating the spirit of collaboration, Deutsch debuted the track and video at the event announcing his appointment as the latest brand ambassador for Spree MAN. "Kyle encapsulates the spirit of Spree MAN and his interest in fashion meant having him as a Spree MAN brand ambassador made total sense. We're proud to have been involved in and to be able to support him with the remix video," said Spree creative director Chris Viljoen.

"Spree aligns with my brand — being forward thinking, inspiring and genuine," Deutsch said about the brand collaboration. "We have a shared semblance of style and attitude. It's about putting in effort into the every day opportunities."