Watch: This Reading Of Lumka Oliphant's Rant Will Make You Cringe

Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has apologised to women for insulting them in her Facebook rant attacking a media house for publishing a report that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini addressed a function while intoxicated.

"To the women I have offended, I'm sorry. To all the women, I do apologise, especially to those who know me and what I stand for," she said on Eusebius McKaiser's 702 Talk Radio show on Monday.

In a heated Facebook post, Oliphant wrote last week: "If you say Bathabile drinks, I say that your mother is a village whore." She wrote the post in response to a report in The Citizen reported that alleged that Dlamini was drunk while addressing the Germiston Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni in early January.

Dlamini has behaved erratically at several public engagements, leading people to question her sobriety. But Oliphant defended the minister, saying Dlamini did not drink and would never address an event while under the influence of alcohol.

"According to her, we should not be drinking," Oliphant said. She said Dlamini was opposed to any drinking.

She told listeners the attacks on Dlamini were counter-productive to the work the minister does and said Dlamini was at the forefront of fighting against alcohol and substance abuse, as well as gender-based violence.

"I want to put it to South Africans that the minister of social development doesn't take alcohol," she pressed.

Oliphant said she regretted some aspects of her post, which has been seen as defending one woman at the expense of others. She maintained that the reporting on Dlamani had been malicious.

"The conversation has been gutter, malicious. People on social media hide behind their Twitter handles and you can't hold them accountable. I want us to have a frank discussion on what happens when we go to the ombudsman. You never hear what happens to the journalist," she said.

Oliphant said she had not been drinking herself when she wrote the post.