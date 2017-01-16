Madonsela Insists A Commission Of Inquiry Into Guptagate Is Required

There is still a need for a commission of inquiry into allegations that senior African National Congress (ANC) politicians were offered jobs by the Gupta family, former public protector Thuli Madonsela told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday.

She said that if Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor lied about being offered jobs by members of the Gupta family, then this too must be exposed. But the matter could not be laid to rest just because she had left the office of public protector.

Referring to Mentor — a former chairperson of the national assembly public enterprises committee — the former public protector, who is about to spend a year at Harvard University in Massachussetts, said: "We need to know whether [she] was lying or not."

Mentor last year reported that she was called to Pretoria to meet with President Jacob Zuma, but was instead collected by members of the Gupta family and taken to their mansion in Saxonwold.

She reported that Zuma was sitting in another room when she was offered the role of minster of public enterprises.

"She may well be lying, but we need to know whether she is lying or not," Madonsela said.