Miley Cyrus Threw Liam Hemsworth A Weed-Themed Birthday Party And It Was Dope

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially in holy marijuana-mony after she literally lit up his birthday last week by hosting him a weed themed bash.
The 24-year-old threw a joint birthday party for her boyfriend, sister Noah Cyrus and Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips.
There was a cannabis bar featuring goodie bags from Snoop Dogg's business venture 'Merry Jane', pre-rolled joints and Cannabidiol infused cocktails.
Cyrus posted a number of photos from the party including one with the gift bags and the caption "Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator".
Don't worry folks, if you think Cyrus might be breaking some laws with this party you'd be happy to remember that recreational marijuana was legalised in California in November.
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and Twilight's Ashley Greene were among the party guests. We've got to admit from the Instagram photos, the party sure does look dope.
Cyrus also shared a photo of her boyfriend on his birthday, saying that he's been her best friend since the day that they met. Too cute.