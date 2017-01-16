Miley Cyrus Threw Liam Hemsworth A Weed-Themed Birthday Party And It Was Dope

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially in holy marijuana-mony after she literally lit up his birthday last week by hosting him a weed themed bash.

The 24-year-old threw a joint birthday party for her boyfriend, sister Noah Cyrus and Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips.

There was a cannabis bar featuring goodie bags from Snoop Dogg's business venture 'Merry Jane', pre-rolled joints and Cannabidiol infused cocktails.

Cyrus posted a number of photos from the party including one with the gift bags and the caption "Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator".

Don't worry folks, if you think Cyrus might be breaking some laws with this party you'd be happy to remember that recreational marijuana was legalised in California in November.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and Twilight's Ashley Greene were among the party guests. We've got to admit from the Instagram photos, the party sure does look dope.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Oh HAILLLL YEAH!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

Things got a little crazy last night at the @liamhemsworth bday bash. Happy birthday Hemdog #NWL A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

The Boyz in the Hills. #bdaycelebration #NWL #brothers A photo posted by Paul Khoury (@paulkhoury) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

#BESTPARTYEVER #NWL #NoahWayneLiam A photo posted by NC💀 (@noah.cyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

Cyrus also shared a photo of her boyfriend on his birthday, saying that he's been her best friend since the day that they met. Too cute.