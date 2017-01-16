Somizi spent most of December in private planes, jetting all over South Africa hosting events and parties. When January rolled around he was ready for a break. Now the "SA Idols" judge, seasoned choreographer and MC is ready to start 2017 and shared a few words of wisdom on his Instagram feed as he drove to the gym on Monday morning.

Monday motivation #1 from Somsom: Vision is essential. Planning and envisioning your goals is the key to achieving them, he said, adding that he attributes all his success to doing exactly that. "Everything that I am, that I have, I've drawn it down, I've thought about it, I've believed I had it before I even had it," he says in the video.

Vision A video posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

In a second video, Somizi shared his key to happiness: following his calling. He says he knew from a young age that he was meant to be on stage and has worked tirelessly with that goal in mind, despite naysayers along the way. "That's what true happiness is," he says in the video. "Think about what you are passionate about and start working towards that".

It's never too late to find yo joy A video posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

As most people shake off the last remnants of holiday mode and settle back into work, family and exercise routines, it seems the wise words from one of the country's favourite entertainers were just what his followers needed bright and early on a Monday morning. The comments on his posts are filled with thanks and good morning messages as people gear up to start a new week on the right note.