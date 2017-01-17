Family Of Kuga Victim To Bring Class Action Lawsuit Against Ford

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

The family of Reshall Jimmy, who died when his Ford Kuga burst into flames, will be pursuing a class action lawsuit against the vehicle manufacturer.

The family's lawyer, Rod Montano, announced the expected lawsuit during a briefing at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Ford announced on Monday that it was recalling the vehicles.

In December last year, the automaker released a statement after several Kugas caught fire.

It notified owners that it was investigating reports of engine fires in that model, and asked them to take their vehicle to their dealer for a maintenance check.

More to follow.

News24