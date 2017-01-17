All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Get The Maths! Count On Your Fingers, Twitterati

    The maths doesn't add up for Generation Z's demographic cohort.

    17/01/2017 13:46 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    blackdovfx via Getty Images
    Abstract Technological connections with digital numbers and grids. Computer made.

    Generation Z, often referred to as the iGeneration, is the demographic cohort born after millennials, so they were born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Twitter brought us to our knees with the following tweets about how old someone born in 2005 is in 2017.

    Okay. Hold up!

    It gets even better...

    LMAO... At this point we even have imaginary numbers.

    Noooo. Staaahhhp. It. 😂

    This is why we love Twitter!

