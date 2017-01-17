Get The Maths! Count On Your Fingers, Twitterati

Generation Z, often referred to as the iGeneration, is the demographic cohort born after millennials, so they were born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Twitter brought us to our knees with the following tweets about how old someone born in 2005 is in 2017.
A kid born in 2005 is now 20 years old. Let that sink.— MK (@sandalshagger) January 16, 2017
Okay. Hold up!
It gets even better...
@sandalshagger LMAAOOO HOWS HE 20 YOU WILD, HE 18 AT MAX— . (@pakitrump) January 16, 2017
@pakitrump you mean 12, right?— Mishaal. (@MishaalNaeem) January 16, 2017
@MishaalNaeem 2005- 2017 do the math its 18 years— . (@pakitrump) January 16, 2017
LMAO... At this point we even have imaginary numbers.
Noooo. Staaahhhp. It. 😂
@MishaalNaeem @pakitrump that's your personal problem— Normachos #5H2017 (@Normachos) January 16, 2017
