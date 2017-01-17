Get The Maths! Count On Your Fingers, Twitterati

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Generation Z, often referred to as the iGeneration, is the demographic cohort born after millennials, so they were born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Twitter brought us to our knees with the following tweets about how old someone born in 2005 is in 2017.

A kid born in 2005 is now 20 years old. Let that sink. — MK (@sandalshagger) January 16, 2017

Okay. Hold up!

It gets even better...

@sandalshagger LMAAOOO HOWS HE 20 YOU WILD, HE 18 AT MAX — . (@pakitrump) January 16, 2017

@MishaalNaeem 2005- 2017 do the math its 18 years — . (@pakitrump) January 16, 2017

LMAO... At this point we even have imaginary numbers.

Noooo. Staaahhhp. It. 😂

This is why we love Twitter!