Thandiswa Mazwai's Brother's Home Coming Was Rich With Xhosa Culture

Langalibalele Mazwai's homecoming was a celebration of rich and beautiful Xhosa culture. Langalibalele is Thandiswa Mazwai's brother. The event was held at the Mazwai homestead in Bryanston on Saturday. Family and friends came in numbers to celebrate Langalibalele. Guests were treated to traditional food, song and dance. Langalibalele went to initiation school in the Eastern Cape in December. He also received a massive number of gifts, and the party continued into the early hours of the night.
Thandiswa's brother homecoming
