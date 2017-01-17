Thandiswa Mazwai's Brother's Home Coming Was Rich With Xhosa Culture

</div> <div class="entry__body post-contents" data-part="contents"> <!-- ads_sharebox_260x60 --> <div id="sharebox_260x60" class= "advertisement sharebox_260x60" "ad_spot desktop-only"> </div> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" height="355px" src="http://scripts.24.co.za/iframe/huffingtonpost/1.0/iframe.html?videoname=traditional&thumburl=http://3.1m.yt/73cbKt.jpg" width="630px">

Langalibalele Mazwai's homecoming was a celebration of rich and beautiful Xhosa culture. Langalibalele is Thandiswa Mazwai's brother. The event was held at the Mazwai homestead in Bryanston on Saturday. Family and friends came in numbers to celebrate Langalibalele. Guests were treated to traditional food, song and dance. Langalibalele went to initiation school in the Eastern Cape in December. He also received a massive number of gifts, and the party continued into the early hours of the night.