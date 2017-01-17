All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Thandiswa Mazwai's Brother's Home Coming Was Rich With Xhosa Culture

    Langalibalele Mazwai came home after his initiation to a warm welcome from friends and family.

    17/01/2017 10:37 SAST | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Langalibalele Mazwai's homecoming was a celebration of rich and beautiful Xhosa culture. Langalibalele is Thandiswa Mazwai's brother. The event was held at the Mazwai homestead in Bryanston on Saturday. Family and friends came in numbers to celebrate Langalibalele. Guests were treated to traditional food, song and dance. Langalibalele went to initiation school in the Eastern Cape in December. He also received a massive number of gifts, and the party continued into the early hours of the night.

    Thandiswa's brother homecoming
