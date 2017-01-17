All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    The Person Behind Those Shoprite Ads Isn't Who You Thought It Was

    We're having a bit of a lightbulb moment.

    17/01/2017 10:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    @wezathatguy // Twitter

    People are freaking out after discovering the face that goes with the voice in their Shoprite ads. Voice artist Weza Matomane posted a clip of himself recording a radio spot for the Shoprite on Twitter on Tuesday. The clip quickly racked up over 1,000 likes.

    For starters, many listeners originally thought the person behind the voice was white.

    And much older than what Matomane is.

    The levels of disbelief were off the chart.

    But in the end, there was nothing but love for Matomane's work.

    "Yes, it really is me," Matomane told HuffPost SA. "I do many voice overs for Mzansi magic, Castle Milk Stout and a number of other international brands and channels on DStv."

    Matomane has since posted more videos of himself doing voiceovers. He said it was a dream for him to be doing what he loves, and that people's reactions are "the funniest".

    "I'm just happy more people know about voice overs and can dream a new dream for themselves when they see a normal guy from [the] kasi do it for himself," he said.

    MORE: Adverts Lifestyle Radio Shoprite Voice