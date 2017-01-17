The Person Behind Those Shoprite Ads Isn't Who You Thought It Was

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

People are freaking out after discovering the face that goes with the voice in their Shoprite ads. Voice artist Weza Matomane posted a clip of himself recording a radio spot for the Shoprite on Twitter on Tuesday. The clip quickly racked up over 1,000 likes.

The voice behind Shoprite on your TV 🕴🏽#LiveYourDream pic.twitter.com/UzNdJRBIFw — Weza Matomane (@wezathatguy) January 16, 2017

For starters, many listeners originally thought the person behind the voice was white.

@wezathatguy used to think it was a white dude 🙆🏽 pic.twitter.com/lsqEY8IisG — Lunah (@Katozika11) January 16, 2017

@wezathatguy Me listening thinking it's a White man VS me right now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l3CCN1ceJO January 16, 2017

And much older than what Matomane is.

@wezathatguy I'm not gonna lie...every time I heard Shoprite's ads...this is what I imagined pic.twitter.com/PXP8Fx6vOR — Future King (@TheMatelix) January 16, 2017

The levels of disbelief were off the chart.

But in the end, there was nothing but love for Matomane's work.

"Yes, it really is me," Matomane told HuffPost SA. "I do many voice overs for Mzansi magic, Castle Milk Stout and a number of other international brands and channels on DStv."

Matomane has since posted more videos of himself doing voiceovers. He said it was a dream for him to be doing what he loves, and that people's reactions are "the funniest".

"I'm just happy more people know about voice overs and can dream a new dream for themselves when they see a normal guy from [the] kasi do it for himself," he said.