The Search For MH370 Has Finally Been Called Off After Nearly Three Years

The exhaustive search for missing flight MH370 has officially been called off after nearly three years without locating the doomed Malaysia Airlines jet.

MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, sparking a massive, multi-million dollar and multi-nation search for the plane over a 120,000 sq km stretch of the Indian Ocean.

Authorities from Australia, Malaysia and China on Tuesday confirmed the search for the missing plane, which vanished en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, was suspended.

Messages of hope have been left since March 2014, but the search has now been brought to a halt.

"Today the last search vessel has left the underwater search area. Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 square-kilometre underwater search area in the southern Indian Ocean," the Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) announced in a statement.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended.

"The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness. It is consistent with decisions made by our three countries in the July 2016 Ministerial Tripartite meeting in Putrajaya Malaysia.

33 pieces of wreckage are suspected to have been found, including the wings and tail on the shores of Mauritius.

In July, authorities warned the search would be suspended if no new results were found, which the statement on Tuesday confirmed. To date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft, the statement said.

In December Australian Transport Safety Bureau analysis found the plane likely crashed north of the existing search zone.

Traces of the plane have been found washed up on the island country Mauritius, the French island Reunion and an island off the coast of Tanzania.

Reuters reports as many as 30 other pieces of wreckage found there and also at beaches in Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa are suspected to have come from the plane.