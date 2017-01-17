These South African Celebs Are All The Fitness Goal Inspiration We Need

Gone are the days of pretending you "woke up like this". In recent years more celebrities have been opening up about their health and fitness routines. With the new year well and truly settled in, these local celebs have jumped back onto the wellness saddle and are serving workout inspo on their social media feeds.

Siba Mtongana

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana has taken her fitness regime to her Instagram feed. The mom of three — including her newest addition, 11-month-old daughter Buhle — makes sure to fit in workouts wherever she can and rates skipping and running as her top exercises. She didn't let the December festive break get the better of her and included hikes and seaside runs in her activities.

Trevor Gumbi

Comedian Trevor Gumbi took up running a few months ago to shed a few extra kilograms and it's definitely paying off. The funny man and dad of two, who has spoken out about his former drug addiction, recently announced that he was quitting smoking as he continues on his wellness journey.

Running to lands end #Hawaii A photo posted by Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

In his candid posts, Gumbi documents each run with a reminder that the key to staying motivated is not to take yourself too seriously.

9km's murked ! Saw more than seven squashed frogs on the road, somebody drives around my hood hunting frogs. At least it helps me keep my head up A photo posted by Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

In an alternate universe, in which Usain Bolt is the SLOWEST man on earth, my fat ass be the fastest man on the planet. You can't beat me in my dreams. 8km's done and dusted A photo posted by Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:41pm PST

Unathi Msengana

The "Idols SA" judge Metro FM presenter Unathi Msengana has spoken publicly about the moment she realised she needed to lose weight and her journey to a healthier lifestyle. Msengana uses her Instagram feed as a place to motivate her followers in their wellness pursuits, sharing tips, inspo and her own before-and-after photos to highlight her transformation.

First MONDAY of the year! Thank you ALL for posting your runs/workouts/gym sessions! You've INSPIRED many like me!!! As we do his thing ke! A photo posted by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:23am PST

Amanda du-Pont

Actress and presenter Amanda du-Pont has earned her position as a fitness model by consistently putting in the hours at the gym. Du-Pont boxes and does bodyweight training to mix up her workout routine. If her amazing abs and legs aren't inspiration enough, knowing that she's had to put in hundreds of hours to achieve them is even greater encouragement.

Been eating so much pap😂😩some cardio @efcgym_sandton for control💦 A video posted by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:14am PST

Light work💦something is always better than nothing👊🏽💪🏽 training always makes me feel better😬 @adidasza A video posted by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Yoga session this weekend with @adidasza #bodybrunch #neverdone A photo posted by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest's transformation in the last few months is enough to encourage us to head back to the gym. Nyovest, the self-proclaimed "sexy, chubby n**ga" who strutted his dad bod with pride, is a great example of the power of setting goals. He worked up a sweat last year and dropped the extra weight in the run-up to his Fill Up Orlando Stadium performance in October 2016.

New week!!! New goals!!! New Single!!! Go get it!!! #Abashwe A video posted by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:28am PST

Crunch time!!! 16 days to go!!! Get your tickets!!! #FillUpOrlandoStadium A video posted by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Oct 13, 2016 at 5:28am PDT

And, of course, we could never forget this before-and-after post:

Working on becoming the best version of myself I can be!!! I'm only getting started!!! No where near my goal but I'm proud of myself!!! Check me out in 6 weeks!!! Getting ready for #FillUpOrlandoStadium A photo posted by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Sep 7, 2016 at 3:07am PDT

While recent studies have shown that posting about your workouts makes you "a narcissist", these celebs seem to be of the earlier school of thought that social networks can provide a good motivator to get back into the swing of things. Now, where did I leave my running shoes?