These South African Celebs Are All The Fitness Goal Inspiration We Need

Gone are the days of pretending you "woke up like this". In recent years more celebrities have been opening up about their health and fitness routines. With the new year well and truly settled in, these local celebs have jumped back onto the wellness saddle and are serving workout inspo on their social media feeds.
Siba Mtongana
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana has taken her fitness regime to her Instagram feed. The mom of three — including her newest addition, 11-month-old daughter Buhle — makes sure to fit in workouts wherever she can and rates skipping and running as her top exercises. She didn't let the December festive break get the better of her and included hikes and seaside runs in her activities.
Trevor Gumbi
Comedian Trevor Gumbi took up running a few months ago to shed a few extra kilograms and it's definitely paying off. The funny man and dad of two, who has spoken out about his former drug addiction, recently announced that he was quitting smoking as he continues on his wellness journey.
In his candid posts, Gumbi documents each run with a reminder that the key to staying motivated is not to take yourself too seriously.
Unathi Msengana
The "Idols SA" judge Metro FM presenter Unathi Msengana has spoken publicly about the moment she realised she needed to lose weight and her journey to a healthier lifestyle. Msengana uses her Instagram feed as a place to motivate her followers in their wellness pursuits, sharing tips, inspo and her own before-and-after photos to highlight her transformation.
Amanda du-Pont
Actress and presenter Amanda du-Pont has earned her position as a fitness model by consistently putting in the hours at the gym. Du-Pont boxes and does bodyweight training to mix up her workout routine. If her amazing abs and legs aren't inspiration enough, knowing that she's had to put in hundreds of hours to achieve them is even greater encouragement.
Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest's transformation in the last few months is enough to encourage us to head back to the gym. Nyovest, the self-proclaimed "sexy, chubby n**ga" who strutted his dad bod with pride, is a great example of the power of setting goals. He worked up a sweat last year and dropped the extra weight in the run-up to his Fill Up Orlando Stadium performance in October 2016.
And, of course, we could never forget this before-and-after post:
While recent studies have shown that posting about your workouts makes you "a narcissist", these celebs seem to be of the earlier school of thought that social networks can provide a good motivator to get back into the swing of things. Now, where did I leave my running shoes?