    • VIDEO

    Vehicle Recalls -- Everything You Need To Know If It Happens To You

    Our blogs editor Sipho Hlongwane explains what consumers need to know when a car is recalled.

    17/01/2017 13:46 SAST | Updated 23 minutes ago
    Ford has announced that it will recall some of its Kuga models in South Africa. The company is asking owners of some of the 1.6L Kugas built between December 2012 and February 2014 to contact customer services urgently after a reported 39 cars caught fire and one person died, allegedly due to a flaw in the car. Ford Middle East and Africa CEO Jeff Nemeth explained how the fire started and said the current data pointed to overheating caused by a lack of coolant circulation. If you have a Kuga and want to need to send it back for repairs, here are few things you need to know.

