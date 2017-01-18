Amanda Black's 'Journey' Pays Off At Metro FM Music Awards Nominations

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

The #MMA16 finalists announcement is about to start! Find out if your fav is nominated by following this handle and #MMA16 😉 A photo posted by METRO FM (@metrofmsa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:04am PST

The nominations for the 16th Metro FM Music Awards (MMA16) were held in Bryanston, Johannesburg, last night where the best in South African music were recognised for their work in 2016. The awards ceremony will be held at the iNkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Saturday February 25 with a "What's next is all that matters" theme.

Hosted by Metro FM The First Avenue show host Unathi Msengana, the ceremony named the nominees in each of the 18 categories with afro-soul singer/songwriter Amanda Black, 23, scooping up the most nods with five nominations. Babes Wodumo, Nasty C and Kwesta all scored four nominations each. The winner of each category will go home with R100 000 in prize money.

Every award winner will receive R100 000 prize money. #MMA16 — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) January 17, 2017

Black's debut album, "Amazulu", was released in November 2016 and was "a journey", she told IOL. "There are songs in there about me losing and finding myself, my knowing who I am and thriving, songs about heartbreak, love, being happy and comfortable in my skin; and all these are my stories," she said describing the 14-track album. Black received nominations in the categories for Best Afro Pop, Best Female, Best R&B, Best New Artist, and the prestigious Song of the Year.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the singer.

@AmandaBlackSA .. Congrats on all your #MMA16 nominations. Well Deserved. IT'S YOUR TIME — KK Reloaded (@Kwazikhoza) January 18, 2017

@AmandaBlackSA Look at God🎊🎊🎉🎉 congradulations Bbe keep Queening and slaying you going far. Ill vote 4u, u worked hard 2 b were u at 🙌🙌 — Dzini smith (@dzini_smith) January 17, 2017

Metro FM Music Awards are won based on a public vote, with voting lines opening today and closing on February 12.

To vote, dial *120*1512# from any cellphone and follow the prompts on the line.