    • NEWS

    Bees Sting 16 Children Leaving Two Critically Hurt

    The children were stung by a swarm at their school in Umkomaas.

    19/01/2017 00:43 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Mike Blake / Reuters

    Sixteen children were stung by bees on Wednesday afternoon at a school in Umkomaas on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, local paramedics said.

    KZN emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics were called to the school at around 14:30 and when they arrived found that many children had been stung by bees.

    "We saw 16 patients at the school and transported 12 to hospital. Two of them were in a serious condition and the remaining 10 had minor injuries and were in a stable condition," said McKenzie.

    The children were aged between eight and 15 years old.

    News24

