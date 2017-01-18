Bees Sting 16 Children Leaving Two Critically Hurt

Sixteen children were stung by bees on Wednesday afternoon at a school in Umkomaas on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, local paramedics said.

KZN emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics were called to the school at around 14:30 and when they arrived found that many children had been stung by bees.

"We saw 16 patients at the school and transported 12 to hospital. Two of them were in a serious condition and the remaining 10 had minor injuries and were in a stable condition," said McKenzie.

The children were aged between eight and 15 years old.

News24