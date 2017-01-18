Environmentally Friendly Golfing? Yes It's Possible, Here's How.

Emerald-coloured rolling greens. Privileged players in plaid with polished putters. That's how golf has been viewed for generations. However, with increasing pressure from environmental groups and the continuing negative economic outlook, the golf fraternity has had to re-think the game. But, is golf really in the rough? Or has the game been able to deftly drive its way towards a more sustainable future?

"I think golf's perception issues are valid," says golf journalist and broadcaster Michael Vlismas. "The barriers to golf are its expense, its perceived difficulty, and an increasingly time-starved society."

With the global economy still struggling to recover from the 2008 downturn, developed golf markets have consequently experienced stagnation in the uptake of the game. The US Golf Association notes that this sluggishness in popularity has been a trend for 15 years. The Tiger Woods Effect, which saw a younger and more diverse cohort flocking to golf courses across the globe, has long since waned. While the USA and Europe might be battling, the developing world presents a number of models that buck the trend. According to the HSBC's Vision 2020 for Golf Report, the rise of interest in Asian countries, specifically China, could very well safeguard the game well into the twentieth century.

In South Africa, the story of access has slightly more nuance. Vlismas notes that the South African Golf Development Board under chairperson Johan Rupert created a platform for beginner golfers across the country. "Our commitment to development in South Africa isn't lip service. And what I'm seeing at the junior level is just incredible. There was a stage when it was thought enough to bus underprivileged children to the course, do a workshop and send them on their way, but the industry started to understand what role the game can play in society as a whole," says Vlismas. Golf was used as an incentive to keep children in school. "They stay in school and they can play golf, that's been very successful."

The pipeline in South Africa is also clear –- a development player can work towards the junior level, progress to elite amateur and catapult into the professional level, competing on the IGT Tour, Sunshine Big Easy and the Sunshine Ladies tours. "South African golf provides platforms for beginners, they get to compete across the country and play on some of the best courses in the world," says Vlismas. Playing on some of the world's best courses (The Links at Fancourt, Leopard Creek C.C. and Gary Player C.C. at Sun City feature on the prestigious World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses list) certainly makes a difference.

Golf courses and country clubs have also adapted membership models to make the game as accessible as possible. "The SA PGA is driving new ways to membership and there's a lot of thinking in creating ways to engage new golfers. Golf clubs are also being very creative in terms of hosting everything from bird-watching experiences to downhill skateboarding competitions and running events to attract people to their facility," says Vlismas. This also includes early bird memberships, where players can hit the course in off-peak times, weekday memberships, and shorter formats of the game. "Globally, South Africa is still cheaper than joining a club and playing in the USA and Europe," says Vlismas.

The game has also had to adapt to a more time-pressed populace. "For a lot of people who are traditional golfers, they've got it in their head that golf isn't golf unless you play 18 holes. Not everybody can do that," Steve Mona, the chief executive of the World Golf Foundation, told the LA Times. "Some people just don't have that luxury of time anymore. We're trying to respond to the short periods of time that people have to consume anything really, especially in their leisure time."

The industry is increasingly experimenting with various formats –- from one- or two-hour golf experiences to urban golf courses, virtual simulators, as well as a greater emphasis on the driving range.

Globally, the game has also grappled with questions of ecological sustainability. Towards the end of 2016, golf made headlines in South Africa, and not only due to Branden Grace's scintillating form. With some news reports estimating that golf courses in Gauteng alone needed up to 2 million liters of water a day in the midst of a drought, water sustainability became a key talking point.

"Golf has been ahead of the curve when it comes to water conservation – the industry knows it uses a lot of water. Golf courses are an easy target for petitions, but often people discuss golf and water without looking at the benefits of courses within communities and society," says Vlismas.

Technology has played a key role in providing water-saving techniques at golf courses across the world. According to the US Golf Association: "Best Management Practices for water conservation could be described as the combination of proper plant selection and cultural maintenance practices that provide adequate turf quality for the game of golf while minimizing water use." Improvements in efficiencies in irrigation systems have been vital in the water sustainability conversation. Golf courses are also incorporating alternative water sources, such as storage ponds to collect rain and run off water, use of effluent and recycled water, to decrease reliance on the main water supply that is currently under pressure.

"One thing people forget in the conversation is that a number of golf courses in South Africa have contributed to conservation for a while," says Vlismas. "You have protected areas and wetlands on golf courses and the courses are protecting these ecologically sensitive areas, so there's a symbiosis that exists." A number of South African courses are also certified with the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program, which provides stringent guidelines for water and waste management.

HSBC's Vision 2020 Report outlines that golf is set to become more international, have broader participation, greater accessibility, more flexibility, become more technologically engaged and courses are set to become more sustainable. South Africa is well positioned to fulfill the optimistic view of a rise in golf popularity. "I absolutely think we're global leaders," says Vlismas. "We're at the forefront in thinking about new ideas around the game."

