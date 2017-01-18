Ford Insists That Reshall Jimmy's Fiery Death Was Not Linked To Faulty Kuga Car But Video Shows Otherwise

Ford South Africa is sticking to its guns and insisting that the inferno that killed Reshall Jimmy when his vehicle caught fire was not due to the fault that resulted in the Kuga being recalled.

A video has recently emerged allegedly showing Jimmy's car burning on the road, with the fire appearing to have started at the front end. His family and the company have been involved in a tug of war regarding the origin and cause of the fire.

Jimmy died in December 2015 in the Western Cape. His family has maintained that the inferno started in the dashboard of the car and subsequently spread throughout the vehicle; he burned to death.

Ford South Africa spokesperson Rella Bernardes on Wednesday told Huffington Post South Africa that they have seen the video but they are not changing their stance.

"We need to formally review the video. We are confident that the fire was not an engine compartment fire," she said.

On Monday, Ford announced the recall some of its Kuga models in South Africa, following concerns over engine fires. The company wants owners of 4556 Kuga 1.6 litre Ecoboost models produced between December 2012 and February 2014 to contact customer services urgently after a reported 39 cars caught fire.

Ford Middle East and Africa CEO Jeff Nemeth said Jimmy's death was a separate incident and was not caused by the coolant problem. Nemeth maintained that the fire in Jimmy's vehicle was "unrelated and unique" and, according to Ford's investigator, started in the car's boot.

The video, which was published by Times Lives, shows otherwise. In the video, it appears that the front part of the car is on fire while the back is still intact. The report that Nemeth speaks about differs from one compiled by an independent forensic investigator hired by the Jimmy family, which established that the fire started in the dashboard.

Ford says it has not seen the report compiled by the family's investigator but maintains its report is factual.

"We haven't seen the family's report but our report says that the fire was not an engine compartment fire," she said.