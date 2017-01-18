From Petrol to Disinfectant and Insecticide, This Pastor Is Now Feeding His Congregants Motor Oil

Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church in Makgodu, Limpopo, made headlines in November 2016 after videos of him spraying Doom insecticide in his congregants' faces emerged. Now, Pastor Theophilus Bongani Maseko of Breath of Christ Ministeries in Daveyton, Gauteng has become the latest pastor to put congregants' health in danger as he convinces them to drink motor oil.

Just when you think you've seen it all with snakes, nudity, petrol, grass another pastor accepts the 'ridiculous' challenge & now: Doom. Wow — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) November 21, 2016

Well, Maps, it seems we have reached new levels of "ridiculous" but, lest we forget, here is a list of Makgodu's colleagues of pastors and false prophets who have put their congregations at risk with dangerous rituals claimed to bring about miracle healing.

1. Grass

You may remember the January 2014 story of Pastor Lesego Daniel of Rabboni Centre Ministries who convinced his congregation that eating grass would "bring them closer to God". Photos and videos of the grazing churchgoers were widely shared online.

2. Petrol

In September 2014, footage of Pastor Daniel feeding his congregation petrol that he claimed to have turned into pineapple juice was released. Members of the congregation said the liquid was sweet and one man reportedly claimed that despite "a lot of fumes" he did not experience "any side-effects".

3. Snakes

In Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, in July 2015, 24-year-old pastor Peneul Mnguni of the End Times Disciples Ministries church allegedly turned a snake into a Chomp chocolate and fed it to congregants. Mnguni claimed to have "the authority to change everything into anything".

Mnguni has previously convinced churchgoers to take off their clothes before sitting on them and praying for them.

4. Dettol

Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church in Makgodu, Limpopo, made his congregants drink Dettol in December 2016. The antiseptic liquid is poisonous and should not be consumed. Phala claimed that drinking Dettol would cure his congregation of their ailments and that he had consumed it before giving it to church members and had "been healed".

5. Doom

Self-proclaimed Prophet Lethebo Rabalago of the Mountzion General Assembly church in Limpopo sprayed the insecticide in his congregants' faces claiming that it would "exorcise demons". He was quickly dubbed the "Prophet Of Doom" on social media.

6.Motor oil

Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko of the Breath of Christ Ministries in Daveyton has told his congregants to consume motor oil during his service this past weekend. In updates posted to the church's Facebook page, Maseko said that he drunk the motor oil and was demonstrating the power of scripture in real life saying: "I did this to prove to many of you that I know who I Am. And I Am no longer a human being. I Am the form of God. I Am the exact Image of my Father. I Am the Christ. Look today you all going to be delivered and healed in a strange way."

With no form of regulation currently available to ensure the likes of Rabalago, Maseko and others do not put their congregants in danger, it remains up to The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) to campaign for the kinds of "regulations and legislations" that can protect members of churches like these.