The Public Protector's Lead Investigator Into Absa's Apartheid 'Lifeboat' Has Resigned

Advocate S'du Gumede, right, the City of Johannesburg's Ombudsman, opens the Ombudsman's Office with Johannesburg's then mayor Parks Tau in July 2015. The Democratic Alliance's Herman Mashaba is now mayor and the corruption-busting capacity is being beefed up.

The lead investigator who helped the Public Protector (PP) investigate the possible recovery of the controversial lifeboat to Absa has resigned and is working for the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

Advocate Tshiwalule Livhuwani left the PP in December and started in his new position at the CoJ's Ombudsman office on Jan. 3. Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane signed off on the preliminary report on Dec. 20, with Livhuwani cited as her assistant.

All you need to know about the Absa report in one minute. https://t.co/3PiV0iwspE — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) January 18, 2017

It is unclear whether his resignation is related to the report and questions about the manner in which it was compiled. The report has come under fire from various quarters, including the former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Chris Stals, who said the report either misunderstands the deal or is wilfully misleading.

The resignation is the latest in a series of departures by senior staff since Mkhwebane took office in October last year. Oupa Segalwe, PP sokesperson, confirmed it, saying Livhuwani resigned in November and served his notice period in December.

Livhuwani's move to the CoJ is the second coup for the city's new administration under Democratic Alliance mayor Herman Mashaba. Shadrack Sibiya, the former Gauteng head of the Hawks, was recently appointed as head of a new internal anti-corruption unit, investigating allegations of graft at city hall.

Johann Rupert: "I would welcome a transparent investigation into Absa/Bankorp . . . put to rest rumours and lies."https://t.co/QBVG3niRRN pic.twitter.com/g2LT4qV0kZ — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) January 18, 2017

Tony Taverna-Turisa, the city's chief director of communication, confirmed Livhuwani's appointment. "It is part of our efforts to build the CoJ's capacity to deal with corruption and complaints. Sibiya has already started making inroads, while we are now strengthening the Ombudsman's office, which is a key channel between the city and its residents."

Livhuwani was highly regarded by senior staff in the PP's office and received training and mentorship during his employment there. According to information "he needed a job with less drama".

The PP's leaked preliminary report, which is provisional and has not been finalised, recommends that government recoups about R2.250 billion from Absa because it has allegedly not repaid interest due to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). The SARB extended a bailout to Bankorp between 1985 and 1990, which was acquired by Absa in 1992. Absa inherited the so-called lifeboat.

There are four major source documents relating to the Absa/Bankorp bailout — and all reached disparate conclusions. https://t.co/MWfOpltarn — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) January 18, 2017

The report however contains factual errors, while it is unclear on key issues.

The report initially queries why government did not "process" the Ciex Report, but eventually shifts its focus to why the report's recommendations were not "implemented". The report said billions of irregularly appropriated taxpayers' rands could be recovered by government and that it would be able to recoup the funds.

The difference between "processing" and "implementation" therefore is noteworthy, because an investigation into the lifeboat was instituted by the SARB and conducted by a panel led by Judge Dennis Davis. This could constitute "processing". The report however concludes that Ciex's recommendations should have been implemented.

Stals said the drafters of the report may have misunderstood what was meant by the interest on the capital amount. https://t.co/8K0gaZFsdW — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) January 18, 2017

The report also seems to be unclear how the deal between the SARB and Bankorp/Absa was structured. According to the Davis inquiry, Bankorp received the lifeboat at 1% interest per annum. The bank had to buy government bonds with a yield of 16% and the difference between the two — 15% — actually formed the lifeboat. The PP cites the interest rate levied on the loan amount as being 16%, which is disputed by Stals and Davis. According to Davis, the whole amount owed to the SARB was repaid by Absa in 1995.

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan is also quoted in the report — as minister of justice, and as Pravin "Gordon".