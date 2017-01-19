A picture of a black woman sitting inside a cage in a bakkie is circulating on social media. Yes, really.

The picture, showing a white Isuzu bakkie with an Eastern Cape license plate was not well received angered black people. The picture depicts the woman with her head bowed down in what many can describe as feeling ashamed to be treated like an animal on display at a zoo.

Confirmed : the driver is white, name is Johan Erasmus, now how's that for facts? Cc @helenzille https://t.co/kYStRYwEiW — Nande N (@nandnz) January 19, 2017

IOL spoke to the owner of the vehicle Leeta Schooman who claimed her husband Johan gave the woman a lift in the bakkie.

She told the publication that the unknown woman refused to get in the front of the bakkie and opted to sit at the back. The cage is apparently used to transport livestock.

You know your bakkie has a cage and you find it okay for someone to put herself there just because "she said she wanted to be at the back" January 19, 2017

"My husband weighs sheep and the cage can come off," Schooman said.

It's the second racism incident to emerge on Thursday following the accusations levelled against an acting director from the city of Tshwane. The director allegedly called black people baboons and kaffirs. The country has been besieged by random posts highlighting racism since 2016.

'@CityTshwane director says black people don't deserve their jobs. They're inadequate and unequal to the task.' https://t.co/KpjX61bDJD — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) January 19, 2017

The trend was heavily highlighted in the media in 2016 with the likes of Penny Sparrow taking to the forefront. She called black beachgoers monkeys with no education.

A Sodwana Bay guesthouse owner, Andre Slade, allegedly turned away black people from his establishment. He said blacks were made to be servants and that he was their king and should be referred to as Inkosi.

The education sector was not spared from the trend. Pretoria Girls High School was accused of calling black pupils monkeys and forcing them to straighten their natural hair. The learners claimed that they were not allowed to speak their home languages at school.

Two Mpumalanga men also found themselves on the wrong side of the racial divide when they assaulted a man and put him in a coffin. Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson were arrested following the incident.

Sandton man Ben Sasonof recently found himself at the centre of a racism storm when he said a Durban beach packed with black people must have smelt like the inside of President Jacob Zuma's butt.

EWN reported that the driver explained he had just made a delivery to a farm when the woman asked to sit in the cage on the back of his bakkie.

It's a lie though that she was offered the front seat. White people have long preferred their dogs on front seats than black people. — Musa Gwebani (@dlakza) January 19, 2017

Johan told DispatchLIVE that he was doing a good deed but was not happy with how everything was interpreted on social media. He also claimed that the cage fills the entire back of the bakkie which could be the reason why the woman was in the cage.

"I am not happy about that [being portrayed a racist] because I am trying to help people but how this thing is going is like I did something wrong."

So a black person would prefer to sit inside a cage when there's plenty of space to sit at the back of the bakkie? SMH....you must be joking — Afrika My Home (@ThozBusakwe) January 19, 2017

Looking at the picture one can however see that is not the case. There appears to be space on the sides of the cage.