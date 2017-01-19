Gambia's Ex-Boss Holds On But His Deputy Has Quit

REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy, who has been in the role since 1997, has quit, a government source and a family member told Reuters on Thursday.
Saidy is the highest level official to abandon President Yahya Jammeh's camp in his stand-off with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won an election in December.
Abubakar Senghore, Gambia's minister for higher education, has also quit, the sources said.
