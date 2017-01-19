All Sections
    Gambia's Ex-Boss Holds On But His Deputy Has Quit

    Vice-president resigns after two decades in office.

    19/01/2017 13:53 SAST | Updated 2 minutes ago
    REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
    An empty road is seen a day after President Jammeh's mandate expired, in Banjul, Gambia, on January 19, 2017.

    Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy, who has been in the role since 1997, has quit, a government source and a family member told Reuters on Thursday.

    Saidy is the highest level official to abandon President Yahya Jammeh's camp in his stand-off with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won an election in December.

    Abubakar Senghore, Gambia's minister for higher education, has also quit, the sources said.

