Ipid Reportedly Ready To Raid Phahlane's Home

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will raid acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane's home in the north of Pretoria, News24 reported on Thursday.

Phahlane allegedly told the estate's manager of the Sable Hills Waterfront Estate not to co-operate with the police watchdog's investigation, News24 said.

In November last year, News24 revealed that the Ipid was investigating Phahlane on a charge of defeating the ends of justice. Ipid obtained a warning statement from Phahlane regarding that charge. Ipid is also investigating Phahlane for corruption.

It relates to a probe by the directorate into a house Phahlane built in the estate. The house is reportedly worth about R8 million, and Ipid was interviewing witnesses to determine how he was able afford it, being a career police officer.

News24