Lesufi's Headache: Nearly 13 000 Walk-Ins Compound Placement Problems At Crowded Gauteng Schools

Nearly 20 000 children are still waiting for places in Gauteng schools, more than half of them walk-ins whose families failed to use the online system.

The Gauteng Department of Education implemented its online registration system last year, aimed at avoiding the problem of children turning up for the first time at school gates in January hoping for a place. It helped, but didn't end the problem.

"The department can report that the number of unplaced learners whose parents applied online has been drastically reduced to 7 092, of which 3 930 are Grade 1 and 3 162 are from Grade 8. However, 12 821 completely new applications through walk-ins at the admission centres have been received by the department, of which 7 820 are for Grade 1 and 5 001 for Grade 8," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday.

The walk-in applications have pushed up the number of unplaced learners to 19 913.

The department had worked around the clock on the online applications, with 312 088 of those leading to 304 996 learners getting places, of which 175 827 are for Grade 1 and 136 088 for Grade 8.

Despite the increase in walk-in applications, the department will continue giving first preference to those parents who applied online. In a show of the importance of following guidelines and using the set-out channels, the department says only after learners who applied online have been placed will the walk-ins receive placement.

Lesufi has however promised parents that his department would do everything possible to assist them and ensure that learners get placed.

"We reiterate our deep sense of empathy with the parents whose children are still not placed and commit to accelerate placement to at least eliminate the backlog of online applications. Unfortunately, for parents that have just walked into our operations centres, this may take a while," said Lesufi.

The department has for some time called on parents to apply for placements on time to avoid the mad rush that comes with trying to find space at the beginning of the year. The department introduced an online application in 2016 to avoid this.

The failure to apply online and on time left parents failing to get their children into their preferred schools and again causes massive problems for the department. With the majority of schools already full, parents are now being asked to accept whatever is available and offered to them by the districts.

"The fundamental reason for the delay is the overwhelming demand for spaces where our schools are completely full. Another reason has been administrative delays, for example, schools not updating placement data on time and the intense process of verifying the placement information submitted by schools to our districts. Districts had to ensure that schools followed the admission regulations and turned back submitted list where discrepancies were found," said Lesufi.

The department said it was experiencing a high admission pressure in numerous areas, including:

Ekurhuleni South - Palm Ridge, Eden Park, Brackenhurst, Brackendowns, Alberton, Germiston and Boksburg.

Ekurhuleni North - Edenvale, Edenglen, Birchleigh, Birch Acres, Norkem Park, Olifantsfontein, Crystal Park, Actonville, Tembisa and Benoni.

Gauteng East - Selcourt, Selpark, Springs CBD and Tsakane.

Gauteng North - Klipdrift and Cullinan.

Tshwane North –Montana, Rietondale, Overkruin and Northridge.

Tshwane South- Sunnyside.

Tshwane West- Akasia, Theresapark, Danville, Mayville, Capital Park, Pretoria Gardens, Soshanguve, Garankuwa.

Johannesburg East - Midrand, Halfway House and Waterfall City.

Johannesburg North –Bryanston, Randburg, Cosmo City and Diepsloot.

Johannesburg Central- Mondeor, Ridgeway Turffontein, Rosettenville, Freedom Park, Eldorado Park and Lenasia.

Johannesburg South – Glenanda, Mulberton, Hillbrow/Yeoville and the Hill.

Johannesburg West- Florida, Roodepoort, Hendrik Potgieter suburbs, Tshepisong ,Braamfischerville and Lufhereng.

Gauteng West-Randfontein and Krugersdorp.

To deal with the large influx, 603 alternative construction technology classrooms will be delivered and, in the interim, schools will use libraries, halls and specialist rooms as learning spaces.