    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Nakhane Touré Is Acing #CareerGoals In His Latest Acting Pursuit

    Renowned South African singer-songwriter Nakhane Touré is now also a phenomenal actor, playing the lead role in The Wound, which premieres this weekend at prestigious international Sundance Film Festival this weekend.

    19/01/2017 10:15 SAST | Updated 8 minutes ago
    South African singer-songwriter and now actor Nakhane Touré is taking career goals to another level having been cast as the lead role in John Trengove's film The Wound, which premieres this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The prestigious festival runs from January 19 to 29, and will showcase 122 feature films and 71 short films from 32 countries.

    The film tells the story of Kwanda, a gay factory worker who travels from the city to his rural home to be circumcised for his traditional rite-of-passage initiation ceremony.

    Touré told the Times on Thursday that though he pursued music as a career, he studied acting and decided to revisit the craft having been persuaded by Trengove, who had initially asked him to write music for the film and later asked him if he would consider auditioning for the lead role.

