SO, WHAT ARE GIRLFRIEND JEANS?

MOVE OVER BOYFRIEND, THE GIRLS ARE TAKING OVER... IT'S ALL ABOUT GIRL POWER THIS SEASON WITH THIS NEW DENIM SHAPE.

We're sorry to have to tell you, but we're breaking up with our boyfriend — jeans, that is. In the ultimate battle of the sexes, girlfriend jeans are now considered the better and sexier half.

A relatively new cut and style making a sartorial statement, what's the difference? Girlfriend jeans have a more feminine, flattering fit that sits tighter and higher on the hip with a slightly tapered, slim, straight leg that ends just above your ankle. It certainly doesn't lose its slouch or comfort to allow you to look great and feel sexy at the same time.

STYLING

There are no hard or fast fashion rules, we know this, but generally your new feminine friend is styled with her cuffs rolled up well above the ankle, and paired with slinky high heels or ballet flats. Ideally, the top should be an oversized slouchy tee or a gorgeous chunky knit.

TRY A PAIR

Will you be sticking with your boyfriend or your new girlfriend?

Staying with my old flame

Girl power all the way

* The girlfriend jeans can be found on Spree's page.