18 Awesome Things Michelle Obama Said That Make Her The BFF We All Need

She might be America's First Lady, but that doesn't stop the powerhouse that is Michelle Obama from touching the lives of many, many women and an equal number of men around the world. How do you not swoon over a woman who is nerdy, goofy, witty, intelligent empathetic, wise, principled and strong, all at the same time? Here are 21 times the most fiercely loved FLOTUS in the history of the Unites States inspired, encouraged and stirred us in a way only she can. Please don't go, Michelle.

1) "I never cut class. I loved getting As, I liked being smart. I liked being on time. I thought being smart is cooler than anything in the world." 2) "With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us. We as parents are their most important role models."

3) "We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list."

4) "I want kids to know: Don't wait for somebody to come along and tell you you're special. Because that may never happen."

6) "Find people who will make you better."

7) "I'm a fry lover."

8) "When a father puts in long hours at work, he's praised for being dedicated and ambitious. But when a mother stays late at the office, she's sometimes accused of being selfish, neglecting her kids."

9) "I am desperate for change — now — not in 8 years or 12 years, but right now."

11) "(Hillary) has more experience and exposure to the presidency than any candidate in our lifetime - yes, more than Barack, more than Bill. So she is absolutely ready to be Commander-in-Chief on day one. And, yes, she happens to be a woman."

12) "Elections aren't just about who votes but who doesn't vote."

13) "Meryl Streep is exactly as awesome as you would imagine Meryl Streep to be."

15) "Remember, it is not about voting for the perfect candidate — there is no such thing. Presidents are human."

16) "Don't judge. I used to buy underwear because I didn't do my laundry."

17) "When it comes to social media, there are just times I turn off the world, you know. There are just some times you have to give yourself space to be quiet, which means you've got to set those phones down."