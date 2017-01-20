It's Trump's Party, All The Way

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump applauds after Vice President Mike Pence (cdntre rear) was sworn in during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017.

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States.

On Twitter, his new @POTUS account (President Of The United States) is waiting for him, and within less than an hour of his inauguration he had 3.94 million followers. That was before his first tweet on his new account.

Trump's inauguration was tweeted from his personal twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, presumably by one of his staff. He has 20.7 million followers.

Meanwhile former president Barack Obama's tweets are all still on his new account of @POTUS44, where he has 13.9 million followers.

At Washington, the party carried on.

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) watch as the Executive One helicopter departs carrying outgoing President Barack Obama and outgoing first lady Michelle Obama during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist during inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

And guess who was the happiest person at the party?

US President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

And somewhere at the inauguration, there was another sort of party, where local marijuana advocacy group DCMJ handed out 4,200 free joints (which is legal under Washington D.C. law).