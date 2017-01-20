It's Trump's Party, All The Way

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump applauds after Vice President Mike Pence (cdntre rear) was sworn in during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017.
Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States.
On Twitter, his new @POTUS account (President Of The United States) is waiting for him, and within less than an hour of his inauguration he had 3.94 million followers. That was before his first tweet on his new account.
Trump's inauguration was tweeted from his personal twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, presumably by one of his staff. He has 20.7 million followers.
Meanwhile former president Barack Obama's tweets are all still on his new account of @POTUS44, where he has 13.9 million followers.
At Washington, the party carried on.
And guess who was the happiest person at the party?
And somewhere at the inauguration, there was another sort of party, where local marijuana advocacy group DCMJ handed out 4,200 free joints (which is legal under Washington D.C. law).