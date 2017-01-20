All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Ntsiki Mazwai's Brother Doesn't Listen SA Hip-Hop. She Blames AKA, Cassper And Emtee.

    The poet said the genre was "dumbed down" by confidence mistaken for talent.

    20/01/2017 09:59 SAST | Updated 11 minutes ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Cassper Nyovest during the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards at the Ticketpro Dome on October 22, 2016 in Johannesburg.

    Poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to her Twitter timeline on Thursday to let the South African hip-hop industry know exactly what she thinks of it right now. Naming rappers AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Emtee, Mazwai said that the genre was "dumbed down" and those in the public eye were using the platform to "say dololo".

    The response from her fans was mixed, but when one Twitter user tried to add rapper Fifi Cooper to Mazwai's name-and-shame list, she was quick to respond that she "doesn't diss chicks".

    Another said it should be Mazwai's responsibility to introduce him to the kind of hip-hop she deems good.

    Mazwai has reportedly previously had a go at South African hip-hop performers, saying that "confidence gets called talent", and that fans don't realise that there is no substance to the music being produced.

    Having previously had public spats with both AKA and Nyovest, it seems Mazwai has it out for the South African hip-hop fraternity -- but she's been met with radio silence from two of the country's biggest names in entertainment.

