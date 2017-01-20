Ntsiki Mazwai's Brother Doesn't Listen SA Hip-Hop. She Blames AKA, Cassper And Emtee.

Cassper Nyovest during the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards at the Ticketpro Dome on October 22, 2016 in Johannesburg.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to her Twitter timeline on Thursday to let the South African hip-hop industry know exactly what she thinks of it right now. Naming rappers AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Emtee, Mazwai said that the genre was "dumbed down" and those in the public eye were using the platform to "say dololo".

My 18yr old bro doesnt listen 2 hiphop.He says the lyrics r dumb. Thanks aka, cassper, ricky rick,emtee for using the platform to say DOLOLO — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 19, 2017

HipHop has definitely been dumbed down by the chickenheads 😂😂😂😂😂 — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 19, 2017

I dnt focus on americans too much....more concerned with sa https://t.co/Ac2Pf2Ei2Y — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 19, 2017

The response from her fans was mixed, but when one Twitter user tried to add rapper Fifi Cooper to Mazwai's name-and-shame list, she was quick to respond that she "doesn't diss chicks".

I dnt diss chicks 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/OVFSU73Ytv — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 19, 2017

Another said it should be Mazwai's responsibility to introduce him to the kind of hip-hop she deems good.

@ntsikimazwai Perhaps you should make it your responsibility to introduce him to the right Hip Hop with substance. — Lesedi Lobeko (@MrLesediLobeko) January 19, 2017

Mazwai has reportedly previously had a go at South African hip-hop performers, saying that "confidence gets called talent", and that fans don't realise that there is no substance to the music being produced.

Having previously had public spats with both AKA and Nyovest, it seems Mazwai has it out for the South African hip-hop fraternity -- but she's been met with radio silence from two of the country's biggest names in entertainment.