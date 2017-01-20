Ntando Duma Caught In Latest Body-Shaming Debarcle

Social media users took to body-shaming Rhythm City star Ntando Duma, comparing her to an alien, as a direct response to a controversial Tweet she posted in which she perpetuates the age-old idea that skinny is equated with beauty.

An viral meme of Duma compared to the aliens in the "Men in Black" blockbuster has been doing the rounds on social media and has got people talking about the dangerous territory of body-shaming. However, many who took sympathy with Duma seem to have missed the fact that the malicious meme was a response to her own body-shaming of fleshy women which set the Twitteratti ablaze with rage.

This caption - is it a microaggression? Whatever it is, I hate it. https://t.co/BoI6eGFV7Q — Gladiator (@Khanyi_T_) January 18, 2017

The Times reported that the actress is "the latest celebrity to be ridiculed and body-shamed", but failed to take into account that the viral meme is a direct response to her own Tweet in which she posted images of herself from a recent photoshoot and captioned it as "be the skinniest but the fattest at heart". She implies that the underlying message is that one ought to be physically slender and have a big heart, but many read the latter part of her message as a way of tacitly softening the implied statement that women should be skinny.

As a form of rebuttal against her tacit fat-shaming, social media users grabbed one of the pictures she had posted in the Tweet, and juxtaposed it next to an alien from "Men in Black". While the meme is indeed a form of body-shaming, this ignores the context in which it was created. The broader issue within the body-shaming issue at play here harks back to something most us had drilled into our minds in primary school: "two wrongs don't make a right".

Duma told the Times that she would never allow herself to be affected by other people's judgment of her. She went on to say that "I've learnt that not everyone will like you, and no matter what you do they will always have something to say or someone will try take you down". Duma pointed out that we live in particularly vicious society in which the internet has no remorse. Counselling psychologist Debbie Bright says that "body-shaming memes are as damaging as any racist, sexist or homophobic stereotyping".