Papa Penny: F-You, You Colonized Fiends!

Legendary South African muso Penny Penny clapped back at haters who mocked his "broken English" with a sassy cartoon, in which he makes a dig at pronoun usage in the English language.

Ahee aheeA photo posted by papa penny penny (@pennypennyshaka) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:17am PST

Last week, Penny Penny debuted his own reality TV show, "Papa Penny Ahee" on Mzanzi Magic. While many enjoyed the show, he was heavily mocked and critiqued for his command of the English language.

In a comment he told The Times: "I am not an English man and I won't change for anyone. I am an African man and I am proud of that. I was not born speaking English but I speak communicative English and that should be enough. People who speak to me understand me, so I don't think it is a problem."

You tell them, Papa!