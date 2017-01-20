South Africa Recognises Barrow As Gambian President, Calls On Jammeh To Vacate Office

The South African government is calling on defiant Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh to step down peacefully and allow democratically elected President Adama Barrow to occupy the office.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela says the South Africa government no longer recognises Jammeh as the leader of the Western African country.

"The South African government has congratulated President Adama Barrow following his swearing in as the new President of The Gambia, on 19 January 2017 at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal. In this regard, South Africa recognises President Adama Barrow as the legitimate president of The Gambia and looks forward to a close working relationship with him and the people of The Gambia, to build and strengthen our bilateral relations," said Monyela.

Jammeh has been clinging on to power since he lost in the December election ending his 22-year reign. He initially accepted defeat but did an about-turn saying the election was full of irregularities.

He has since refused to step down, resulting in Western African leaders and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) trying to intervene and convince him to leave.

Troops from various countries have also been on standby as negotiations for his removal drag on. Barrow was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

Monyela commanded the efforts made by the international community, spearheaded by ECOWAS, the AU and the UNSC in the quest to finding a lasting and peaceful resolution of the political crisis in The Gambia.

"The South African Government calls on and urges former President Yahya Jammeh to cooperate with ECOWAS, and should step down peacefully. The South African government expressed its hope that President Adama Barrow returns to his country to assume the role democratically bestowed on him by the people of The Gambia," said Monyela.