Styling With Siya

MEET SPREE MAN, SPRINGBOK AND STORMERS LOOSE FORWARD SIYA KOLISI, A REAL-LIFE HERO, WHOSE COMMITMENT TO FINDING AND ADOPTING TWO LOST YOUNGER SIBLINGS IS AS TOUCHING AS HIS DEVOTION TO HIS GORGEOUS BRIDE RACHEL AND THEIR ADORABLE TWO-YEAR-OLD NICHOLAS, AND MAKES US GO "AWW".

Our Spree Man TVC featuring Siya was shot at Stellenbosch University's Danie Craven Stadium, which brought back memories of the start of his career. This was also where we learnt that the 25-year-old shops for his wife ("She prefers it that way") but that among the most significant clothing purchases he's ever made may be rugby jerseys for the township team in which he played as a child.

When did you start playing rugby?

I think I was eight.

How did you start?

My dad played, but I never saw him play. I saw my uncle play. I played soccer, but it didn't work out. (Laughs) I sucked, I couldn't kick the ball straight so I started playing rugby.

How did you know you were actually any good?

When I got a bursary to go to Grey. I started in Grade 7 with a full bursary till I finished.

What happened after that?

Then I came to Stellenbosch. Right here on this field, where we're standing. I played here for a year.

So it's bringing back memories being here?

Yes it does — 100%.

So what happened next?

Train rugby every day, played for WP under 19 and then under 21. And then I played for the senior team when I was 20. From there I made my Stormers debut when I was 21. I played my first game for the Springboks in 2013 with Jean de Villiers as Captain. He was also my captain at the Stormers.

How was your first game?

It was good. I actually got Man of the Match. Played against Scotland in Mpumalanga at Mbombela Stadium.

PICTURES DAVID BRIERS/HUISGENOOT

What is happening with Springbok rugby?

(Laughs) Next question please.

Okay, what about your injury?

I got hurt after playing for the Springboks, playing for the Stormers again. I was on crutches for my wedding, but I still danced.

Tell us about this team that you sponsor?

In the township, Zwide, where I played in junior school, we played with the same jersey, three teams, so we used to take off our jerseys and give it to the next team to play. When I was young I said one day if I make it, I'll buy my team jerseys. Each team will have their own jerseys so they don't have to use the same ones. Last year I bought three sets of jerseys, tracksuits, shorts — full kits really, for each team. They think I'm Father Christmas there. (Laughs) When they see me they know there's presents coming!

What do you bench?

145kg

Are you ever going to play Sevens?

I wanted to, but it won't work for me. (Laughs) They're too fit. They run too much.

What about Nicholas?

My child is not playing rugby. He must be rich. Play soccer. You can be waaaay richer if you play soccer. Have you seen what they drive? But I'm happy playing rugby. I love it.

Let's talk about fashion. How do you recognise style in a man?

I think shoes, time piece and a belt.

And in a woman?

Handbag, shoes.

Got any shopping tips for the guys?

Don't go with your lady.

What would you never wear?

Crocs.

How many pairs of shoes are too many?

Never enough shoes!

What about online shopping works for you?

It's much easier, I think, especially as a parent and being busy with my work I can't make it to the shops. And it gets delivered.

Pick 3 things on Spree you think Rachel would love.

I really love clothes and shopping, so I take her shopping and I choose for her. She prefers it that way...