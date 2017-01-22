Meet BlaQ Smith, The Only Person AKA Trusts Behind The Lens

Doing what you love and getting paid for it may be the definition of a "dream job" — but it's real life for photographer BlaQ Smith. The 23-year-old is currently one of the only people rapper AKA trusts behind the lens and his name has become synonymous with images of Mr Supa Mega in the last few months.

He's careful not to reveal his identity, saying only that his name is Kopano. "I prefer it like that," he says. "I have 34,000 strangers following me now." He's talking about his ever-growing Instagram following. But he isn't naïve enough to think that he's remained completely anonymous. AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) is one of the biggest names in South African entertainment and it's a simple calculation that the man following him carrying a camera is his personal photographer. Even so, he likes to keep his private life separate from his work, saying: "I'm a photographer. It's never been about me, it's always about the subject."

BlaQ Smith captures candid moments of AKA's life on the road.

Currently his subject is one of the most recognised faces in South Africa, but just four years ago, BlaQ Smith — who adapted his moniker from the album "Black Star" that Talib Kweli did with then-Mos Def — was a fine arts student at the University of Johannesburg who had never considered his subjects through a lens. Originally a pencil artist, he "stumbled upon" photography in his first year of studying and knew he'd found a medium to set up shop with. At the time, he could be found in the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg, catching the beginnings of the wave of street style photography that would later become the inner-city neighbourhoods' main attraction. "I've been shooting street style and culture since my first year [of studying], it's always been my thing".

He lists names such as Adrian Louw and the Soweto-based collective I See A Different You as some of his inspirations, but prefers to "do his own thing" with his documentary style of work. "I don't have a mentor or anything, but I really look up to these guys and their work. But mine is different," he says. So just how did he make the move from unknown student snapping street style with Joburg's cool kids to working with AKA? "He kind of found me," he says, half-laughing in disbelief as he recounts the story. "I did a shoot with Yanga and he [AKA] saw Yanga's pictures and liked them. A friend of his who was his creative director at the time put him in touch with me". Just a year before that he had reached out to the "One Time" hit-maker with an Instagram direct message, but nothing came of it. "A few months later he hit me up, so it all happened at the right time".

It's the candid moments that BlaQ Smith has become known for capturing.

Whether AKA is relaxing or performing in front of crowds of thousands, BlaQ Smith is always ready to catch his candid moments, something he believes he's got an eye for. "The beauty of photography is that it is a moment in time captured forever," he explains. The secret behind being able to catch those moments? Maintaining his low profile. "People are not really aware of my presence".

But it is a delicate balance to strike and BlaQ Smith has had to learn to navigate it carefully. "I capture what I can, but everybody has their private life and there is more of an unspoken rule about what I can photograph," he said, explaining that he doesn't shoot AKA's more personal moments like when he is spending time at home, or with his daughter. "It's very spontaneous, though, and it's all up to me and based on my intuition".

When AKA wants these more intimate moments captured, it's planned. Like AKA's recent trip to Cape Town where girlfriend Bonang Matheba was introduced to his family, BlaQ Smith says: "It was a really personal thing for him to invite us in like that, so it was planned and properly set up." What about moments with just AKA and his Queen B? Or when he is traveling with them like he did during the festive season? "Sometimes they're hanging out and I'm the third wheel, which can sometimes be a bit weird or awkward, but I just remind myself that I'm getting paid to be on that jet with them, so I shoot what I can and then take it easy. It's exciting. I never know where I'll be next week."

BlaQ Smith joined AKA and Bonang on a visit to his family home in Cape Town.

It was this spontaneity and "never knowing" what the next week or month might look like that lead to BlaQ Smith taking the lead on developing, directing and shooting AKA's web series documentary, Life On The Road. "It started as we were taking pictures and videos behind the scenes on the road and it became an ongoing thing," he explains. He then decided to put his video editing skills to the test and see what he could come up with. "I did one for fun and then got into the habit of recording stuff wherever we went".

With access to AKA that no one else has, BlaQ Smith is able to capture intimate moments between AKA and girlfriend Bonang Matheba.

He's become the curator of AKA's online image, but the young photographer takes it all in his stride, focusing on just how great life is. "It's always kind of been my wish and to think it's happened now". There is no other way to describe their working relationship than "millennial". Beyond a buzzword stereotype, the rapper and photographer were introduced online, collaborate as and when needed and work to their own schedule. Constantly on the move, BlaQ Smith shoots (only on his Canon DSLR, as his iPhone is only used for Snapchat), edits and posts wherever they are. "Whatever we're doing, I'll take out my laptop and try to edit the pictures and get them up as soon as I can." It's clear he understands the digital currency of timeliness.

Processed with VSCO with g3 preset

Even with the private jets and VIP access, BlaQ Smith's favourite part of the job is shooting AKA in front of thousands of fans. "Live show are such a thrill!" he says. "Right from getting on stage and being in front of thousands of people to being backstage — it's all just a vibe, man. Sometimes I just want to jump around on stage and be a hype man, but I also know that I need to get my shot," he laughs.

Now firmly part of the Supa Mega family, the performer/photographer relationship is something they've set the tone on in the industry. "Look, it's not new, but I think we made it real and cool to have a personal photographer. And now more guys in the industry are doing it too."

With his wishes already coming true, what is next for the young creative? "I just want to travel more — to see the world and to learn," he says, excited about potential plans to do some work in the United States later this year. "And I'd love to try working with different brands. Apparently I have a social media influence and I think I could use that to work with brands and put them on as well."