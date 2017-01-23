Huffington Post South Africa Is Drawing A Line When It Comes To Fake News

On January 21, a so-called parody Twitter account was created for The Huffington Post South Africa. Except the account wasn't interested in parody in the true sense of the word, but a rather obvious attempt at fake news.

It wasn't just us: fake accounts were set up for 702 radio station and the Sunday Times.

The tweets from the account all seemed designed to protect the controversial Gupta family, who have been fingered in the public protector's state capture report.

A tweet from the fake HuffPost Twitter account used the name of our editor-at-large, Ferial Haffajee, who writes for the site. It said: "Ferial Haffajee: #Gordhan is clearly WMC stooge, going out of his way to clip wings of #Guptas #OakBay". This account seems to no longer exist.

Pillay and Haffajee talk about the ongoing campaign, and why the site is drawing a line.