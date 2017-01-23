In Pictures: Zuma Is Convinced God Is On The ANC's Side

President Jacob Zuma told thousands of ANC supporters in Limpopo at the weekend that he believed the ruling party could win 2019 general election by a huge margin. He also said the party was working on fixing its problems, and will be looking into the land issue.
"It is time to return the land to our people"
