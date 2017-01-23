All Sections
    • VIDEO

    In Pictures: Zuma Is Convinced God Is On The ANC's Side

    Thousands of African National Congress supporters attended the celebration in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

    23/01/2017 09:59 SAST | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Twitter

    President Jacob Zuma told thousands of ANC supporters in Limpopo at the weekend that he believed the ruling party could win 2019 general election by a huge margin. He also said the party was working on fixing its problems, and will be looking into the land issue.

