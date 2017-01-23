Thickleeyonce And Friends Don't Care About Beauty Standards And It's Awesome

A group shot of the women featured in the Lee Bex Summer '17 campaign

With a focus on promoting body positivity and a strong message of self-love and acceptance, Rebecca Garande and Thickleeyonce (real name Lesego Legobane), co-founders of fashion brand Lee Bex, have just released their latest campaign photos.

Photographer Thickleeyonce, who is known for her body positive work featuring plus sized women, released the first images of the campaign on her Twitter and Instagram accounts yesterday. The photos were met with an outpouring of support from fans on the social networks.

"We want to encourage women of all sized to love themselves," Garande told The Huffington Post South Africa. "Everybody deserves that". She says that the brand sent out a call to action on their Instagram feed, asking curvy women to apply to be part of their next shoot. "We got over 150 entries and made the final selection based on the different body shapes we were looking for," Garande explains. The images of the shoot released so far feature the women wearing t-shirts with the slogan "I am my own body goals".

The Lee Bex Instagram account has and will continue to feature portraits of the women in the shoot, sharing their stories about their relationships with their bodies.

"The world tells curvy women that there is only one way to be beautiful," Garande said, emphasising why shoots like this are important. "When women tell their stories, others can see that they have the same struggles and feel that they are not alone. It can help and motivate women to love themselves the way they are."

The summer '17 collection shoot was a celebration of women of diverse body shapes and sizes and the "I am my own body goals" t-shirts will be on sale as part of the collection to continue the conversation around body acceptance and self-love.