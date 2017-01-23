My God Created Me The Way I Am, Says Somizi, Throwing The Gauntlet At Churches

"Say it so that we know, because we go to church to speak to our God whom I believe accepts me for who I am, whom I believe created me the way I am".

Media personality Somizi has dared all churches be upfront about their stances on homosexuality.

His plea to churches on homosexuality was simple: "Say it so that we know, because we go to church to speak to our God whom I believe accepts me for who I am, whom I believe created me the way I am."

@grace_bible_church A video posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:18am PST

In a series of Instagram videos that have gone viral, Somizi slams churches for their judgment of homosexuals. This follows after he stormed out of a church service at Grace Bible Church where a visiting pastor described homosexuality as "sinful" and "disgusting", and went on to say that it was "unnatural" by explicating that "not even animals have same sex partners".

The Grace Bible Church set Twitter ablaze after Ghana-born Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made the homophobic comments during his sermon.

Users took to Twitter under the hashtag #GraceBibleChurch after local celebrity Somizi Mhlongo posted a video online that he stormed out of the church following Heward-Mills comments.

Discussing the soul and sins, Heward-Mills compared homosexuality to nature saying it was unnatural.

He said: "That's nature. Dogs, cats, leopards. Which animal has one partner? It's just like homosexuality, you don't have male and male. You don't find two male dogs, two male lions, two male impala's, two male lizards. You don't find that in nature. That is unnatural. There is nothing like that in nature."

After Somizi left the church, he took made a video to explain his anger.

"I am not going to sit here and listen to someone offend me. This is who I am. I am a gay man. Get it straight into your your skull ... I will remain gay for the rest of my life. Let God deal with me," Somizi said.