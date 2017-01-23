Spoek Mathambo Is Making A Documentary About Isaac Mutant's Life After 'Larney Jou P**s'

In his latest film project, musician and documentary-maker Spoek Mathambo (real name Nahato Mokgata) is focusing his lens on contentious Western Cape rapper Issac Mutant.

This week, Mathambo revealed that that he had teamed up with music-video director Lebogang Rasethaba on the "The Making of Mutant".

"The Making of Mutant" follows Mutant's life, work and the string of controversies that followed him after his band Dookoom released the song, "Larney Jou P**s", in 2014. The song was produced as a reaction to the 2012 farmworker strikes in Die Doorns, Western Cape. AfriForum, a civil rights organisation vested in the interest of Afrikaners, said that the song amounted to hate speech and racism against white people. The lyrics in the contentious song express that "farmer Abrahams, and many farms had farmer Abrahams, i worked on one of them so would you. So let's burn them down". Mutant said that the song was intended to generate public debate and not to incite violence. The documentary delves into Mutant's views on a changing South Africa.

The film will be the second project that Mathambo and Rasethaba will have worked on. Their first documentary, "The Future Sound of Mzansi" received international recognition after it was screened at the British Museum on Saturday.