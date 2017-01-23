The SABC Legit Cut Malema Off When He Started Criticising Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's candid comments about former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his leadership style resulted in the top leaders at the public broadcaster suddenly pulling the plug on his press conference.

Malema was briefing media in Johannesburg on Monday about his party's plans for the rest of the year. After his prepared comments, Malema spoke off the cuff for a prolonged period on a variety of topics.

When he got onto Motsoeneng he didn't get far before the feed went blank on the live stream on the broadcaster's Youtube account as well as the television feed.

"If you want to see how the ANC leadership looks like then just look at Hlaudi and you will know the type of crème de la crème of the ANC. In KwaZulu-Natal they said he must be part of the National Executive Committee (NEC). They are looking for such things," Malema said at first.

He continued with: "If you have anything that looks like Hlaudi, just give it to the ANC to be led by such things. There are no brains, they are gone. If there are no brains ...."

At this point the feed unexpectedly cut off, and cut to an SABC jingle with images.

The abrupt ending did not sit well with viewers, who said Motsoeneng was pulling the strings, and demanded that the feed resume.

Guys look what happened on SABC's news channel after Julius mentioned Hlaudi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yoZOCsAFjM — Dyani (@tdyani) January 23, 2017

Private 24-hour news channel, ENCA, continued with the broadcast.

The EFF have previously accused Motsoeneng of getting his orders from the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House. He has also barred negative reporting on President Jacob Zuma.

In December 2016 the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal invited Motsoeneng to address them, and said it would support a move to vote for him to be part of the ANC's NEC: the main decision-making body of the ruling party.

Motsoeneng currently has no position at the broadcaster after the Western Cape High Court set aside his appointment as COO. He was later denied leave to appeal by the Supreme Court. He was then given his old post in corporate affairs but the court ruled again that Motsoeneng may not hold any position at the SABC.