Morgan Deane, ex-wife of South African cricketer Graeme Smith, recently launched a blog called "The Green Girl's Guide To Divorce". It does exactly what it says on the box. On the other side of her own divorce, Deane is now offering advice to women going through similar experiences.

In a video on one of the first blog posts, Deane (31) shares her number one rule for surviving divorce: keep a diary. "Keep notes; documents; keep everything".

She notes further that "in the beginning you're going to get lost and a lot of information is going to the back of your mind or you're just no going to be taking it in. Some of this stuff could be crucial to your case".

The name of the blog, Deane says, is a reference to her own inexperience and naivety when she embarked on her divorce two years ago. She was "green" to the world of divorce. The mother of two says she will be featuring financial, legal and emotional advice on the journey of divorce. "There were days I genuinely thought that I was not going to get through this. It has been the hardest thing I've done in my life," Deane says on a video on her blog about how she hopes to be a source of guidance for women going through divorce.

"Was there a lesson? Yes there was!" Deane says in an Instagram video advertising her next post due up on her site, adding that is was the "most important lesson she had ever learned in her life".