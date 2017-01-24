All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Celine Dion To Return To Disney With Brand New Song For 'Beauty And The Beast'

    24/01/2017 10:09 SAST | Updated 3 minutes ago
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
    Celine Dion performed the song from the original animated film with Peabo Bryson

    Celine Dion will return to the bosom of Disney, with a brand new original song for the soundtrack of the forthcoming live-action film 'Beauty and the Beast'.


    The superstar singer, who recorded the Oscar-winning title song from Disney's animated film version in 1991, will perform 'How Does a Moment Last Forever' for the new film - an emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments. It's written by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and veteran lyricist Tim Rice.


    Portions of the song are performed throughout the film and interpolated into the underscore before Dion's full-length version debuts in the film's custom main-on-end title design.


    Celine says: "Being a part of the original 'Beauty and the Beast' was such a magical experience in my life, and I'm truly honoured to be a part of this film again."


    There are three new original songs in the film, which stars Emma Watson as Belle, alongside Dan Stevens as the Beast. Other names include Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans and Emma Thompson.


    Celine recently posted an emotional video, in which she revealed her continuing grief for her husband Rene Angelil, whom she lost a year ago to throat cancer. The video shows her looking at old family photographs, and singing an a capella version of Sia's song 'My Love'.

