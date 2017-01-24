Exclusive: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa To Star In Movie On Collen Chauke

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ DECEMBER 06: Actress Mbali Mlotshwa poses during the Mzansi's Sexiest Celebrity Awards 2017 at the Level Three Premium venue in Sandton, South Africa. Muvhango actor Zwelethu Dube was crowned Mzansiï¿½s sexiest man, while musician and ï¿½wololoï¿½ hitmaker Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane was named the sexiest woman. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Just a week after her white wedding to international house DJ, Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo), Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa actor and businessperson was hard at work on the set of a new film. The Huffington Post South Africa can exclusively reveal the film in which she will play a lead role.

Mlotshwa confirmed she was part of the film, which is a biopic based on the life of Collen Chauke, who was at one point South Africa's most wanted fugitive.

Chauke, who knew high-ranking ANC officials, died in 2003. Police suspected he was behind 17 murders and 30 robberies, resulting in R82-million being stolen. He managed to evade the police for more than a year after he escaped from Pretoria central prison along with five others in December 1997.

Chauke's crimes has led to banks upgrading their security systems, while others say the addition of preventative dye packs in money bags was due to his robberies.

A source involved in the film said Mlotshwa's mother Bongi, who is a make-up artist for the SABC1 soapie, Generations Legacy, will play a small role in the film alongside her daughter. Bongi posted a photo on her Instagram account with her daughter in a trailer, which appeared to be taken on the set of a film. The same source said Mduduzi Mabaso, "Rhythm City" actor, would play Chauke in the movie.

There has been no word on when the movie would be released.

We haven't worked together since Tshisa it was nice working with her on a movie set @stateenemyno1🎬🎬🎥🎥🎨🎨🎭🎭 A photo posted by Bongi Mlotshwa (@makeupgurubongi) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

Mlotshwa's mother was a make-up artist on Tshisa too.