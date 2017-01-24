All Sections
    NEWS

    The Court Case That Exposed The ANC's Paid Twitter Campaign

    An explosive court case has blown open the lid on a campaign to run a covert propaganda campaign.

    24/01/2017 14:45 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Supporters of the African National Congress chant slogans during ANC president Jacob Zuma's election campaign in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, South Africa, in July 2016.

    AmaBhungane reported on News24 that the African National Congress is the subject of a lawsuit after it failed to pay a public relations company tasked with helping to set up a covert propaganda campaign to discredit opposition parties in last year's local government elections.

    "A covert team, initially known as the War Room, intended to 'disempower DA and EFF campaigns' and set a pro-ANC agenda using a range of media, without revealing the ANC's hand. As traditional election campaigns lose their impact with voters, political parties are increasingly turning to more subtle methods, using everything from fake news to paid Twitter accounts to manipulate voter sentiment," amaBhungane reported.

    "For the War Room this included a seemingly independent news site and chat show, using 'influencers' on social media, and planning to print fake opposition party posters.

    "However, a scathing close-out report attached to the court application claims the initiatives were either short-lived or stillborn due to mismanagement and a lack of funding," said the report.

    The case, brought in the Johannesburg High Court by PR practitioner Sihle Bolani for an unpaid R2.2 million, implicates several high-profile ANC people, including ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, ANC-linked businessman Joseph Nkadimeng and activist Shaka Sisulu.

    On Tuesday the high court declined to hear the case on an urgent basis, however it will still be heard at a later stage.

    The ANC published a statement rejecting the allegations.

    Sisulu also denied it on Twitter.

