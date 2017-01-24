The Court Case That Exposed The ANC's Paid Twitter Campaign

Supporters of the African National Congress chant slogans during ANC president Jacob Zuma's election campaign in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, South Africa, in July 2016.

AmaBhungane reported on News24 that the African National Congress is the subject of a lawsuit after it failed to pay a public relations company tasked with helping to set up a covert propaganda campaign to discredit opposition parties in last year's local government elections.

"A covert team, initially known as the War Room, intended to 'disempower DA and EFF campaigns' and set a pro-ANC agenda using a range of media, without revealing the ANC's hand. As traditional election campaigns lose their impact with voters, political parties are increasingly turning to more subtle methods, using everything from fake news to paid Twitter accounts to manipulate voter sentiment," amaBhungane reported.

If it is true that @MYANC is behind this false poster through their covert operations, then it's violation of Electoral Rules #paidtwitter pic.twitter.com/zQy3LaXii5 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 24, 2017

"For the War Room this included a seemingly independent news site and chat show, using 'influencers' on social media, and planning to print fake opposition party posters.

"However, a scathing close-out report attached to the court application claims the initiatives were either short-lived or stillborn due to mismanagement and a lack of funding," said the report.

The Chronicles of Paid Twitter and ANC's R50 million. pic.twitter.com/g0SaI2ioSU — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) January 24, 2017

The case, brought in the Johannesburg High Court by PR practitioner Sihle Bolani for an unpaid R2.2 million, implicates several high-profile ANC people, including ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, ANC-linked businessman Joseph Nkadimeng and activist Shaka Sisulu.

Sihle Bolani's case against ANC found to be not be urgent and struck from roll. It has not been dismissed, will be heard as non urgent — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 24, 2017

On Tuesday the high court declined to hear the case on an urgent basis, however it will still be heard at a later stage.

ANC REJECTS ALLEGATIONS OF "R50M COVERT CAMPAIGN" & RESULTANT DEBT pic.twitter.com/zkoP2p3Ebh — #ANC105 (@MYANC) January 24, 2017

The ANC published a statement rejecting the allegations.

Sisulu also denied it on Twitter.