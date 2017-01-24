Tshwane's Church Square Gets A Face Lift But Paul Kruger's Not Going Anywhere

Church Square in central Tshwane is getting a facelift to make it more pedestrian friendly so motorists will no longer be able to access it. The statue of Paul Kruger will remain part of the square but it will be surrounded by trees and flowers.

The beautification project should take nine months so construction work will be the order of the day.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the refurbishment will result in road closures for motorists and pedestrians as well as lead to the removal of parking bays in some parts of the square.

"Upon completion of the renovation, a section of Paul Kruger Street that is situated around the inner parameters of Church Square will no longer be accessible to motorists. This road will only be designated for use by A Re Yeng buses and emergency vehicles, affording pedestrians to have the pleasure of using the broad walkways," he said.

Artist impression of Church Square

With limited parking bays in the city, the square has for many years served as secure parking for those going to the high court and frequenting the CBD. The closure of parking bays will give motorists headaches and force them to use expensive parking garages in the city.

"Motorists are urged to note that all parking bays at Church Square will be removed and leaving drivers to make use of parking decks available around the square. A limited number of parking bays will remain on the peripheral area of the square (meaning on Mutual Street and Parliament Street)," he said.

Mashigo said the Square will have a whole different look with trees, revamped lawn and street furniture that will meld with the modern landscaping. He said the redesigning will contribute to the cleanliness and the rejuvenation of the city centre.

Access will only be granted to businesses that have parking structures in Bank, Mutual, Parliament and Palace streets.

The city advises motorists to use alternative routes.

From the north going south:

Motorists can turn left onto Boom Street, then turn right into Thabo Sehume Street and again right onto Pretorius Street to access Paul Kruger Street.

From the south going north:

Motorists can turn left from Paul Kruger Street onto Pretorius Street, then right onto Bosman Street and continue all the way to Boom Street. There they can turn right onto Boom Street, from where they can turn left onto Paul Kruger Street to exit the inner city.