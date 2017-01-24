Throwback to that time when Smangele's brother walked her down the aisle but the wedding never happened.

South Africans love a good soapie, and according to the latest Television Measurement Survey, "Uzalo" is Mzansi's No.1.

"Uzalo" follows the story of two families who couldn't be more different from each other — the Mdletshes and the Xulus, and the two young men Ayanda and Mxolisi, upon whom the families' legacies are pinned upon. The two sons were switched at birth. One baby was raised in a traditional Christian family while the other was raised by a family of criminals.

According statistics measured in December 2016 and released on Monday by the Broadcast Research Council, "Uzalo" is the most watched show on SABC 1 and in South Africa, with 8,42 million viewers at its highest point and continues to grow its viewership, which higher than "Generations: The Legacy" at 8,36 million viewers measured at the same time.

The two shows have a longstanding competitive affinity with one another vying for the title of most watched SABC 1 show. They both beat another popular SABC 1 soapie "Skeem Saam" -- which logged at just under 6 million viewers.

Soapie "Muvhango" remained the most watched show on SABC 2, with more than 6,3 million viewers, followed by the "Live Lotto Draw" at a little over 5 million viewers. Under this was Afrikaans soapie "7de Laan" at 1,65 million viewers.

SABC 3's most popular show is international soapie "Bold and the Beautiful" at 900,000 viewers, followed by local soapie "Isidingo" at 855,000 viewers.

"Scandal!" is etv's most popular show at 4,86 million viewers, followed by "Rhythm City" at 3,1 million viewers.

Mzansi Magic's "Isibaya" is the channel's winner at 1,15 million, followed by "Our Perfect Wedding" at 1 million viewers and "Date My Family" at 682,000 viewers.