We're Terrified For Melania Trump

We've been talking about former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama's facial expression during Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the U.S. Her face says more than we ever could.

Cut to the current first lady -- and her face while she listened to her husband say something short (and, we hoped, sweet) to her during the inauguration.

We couldn't catch what he said, but her facial expression hints that it couldn't have been good. And it's added to increasing worries about her.