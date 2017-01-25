Five Things A Cardiologist Does To Fight Fatigue

No points for guessing that exercise (like swimming, or a walk or run) will help.

If you've made a new year's resolution to look after yourself a little better, join the club. And, you probably made that resolution in the first place because you finished 2016 feeling totally exhausted, right?

To properly look after yourself you need to get enough sleep, first and foremost. Though, as we know, getting in a full eight hours can be easier said than done. If solid sleep or other issues are an ongoing problem, chat to your doctor.

Aside from sleep, cardiologist Dr Ross Walker recommends these five tips for easing fatigue.



De-stress



"Fatigue may actually be a result of ongoing stress," Dr Walker told The Huffington Post Australia.



"Meditation, yoga, spending time with friends and family, and listening to music are calming activities that help minimise stress and, in the long term, fight off fatigue."

You'll benefit from doing more of this.

Get moving

Working out uses energy, so it'll make you feel more tired, right? Well, no."While you might feel tired and worn out after a brisk walk or a swim, you'll feel more energised in the long run," Dr Walker said.

"Many people think exercise can cause fatigue, but there are numerous studies that indicate exercise actually boosts energy and increases the efficiency of your muscles, lungs and heart."

Eat well

Don't reach for that Mars Bar just yet.

"When refuelling your car fill it to the top -- not with the bare minimum to get you down the road -- so why would you do that to your body?"

"While sugary foods can give you an immediate boost, your energy will soon run out and you'll be left feeling tired and hungry. Food is fuel to your body which is why it's important to nourish yourself with natural and healthy foods to ensure you have a full tank, and run like a well-oiled engine," Dr Walker said.

These guys are your friends.

Cut the caffeine

Put the energy drink down, too (sorry.)

"Your day should begin when you get out of bed -- not when you've had your coffee," Dr Walker said.

"While coffee can be the pick-me-up you need to start your morning, you shouldn't need it. If you're feeling fatigued you might need to cut out the caffeine. Rather than going cold turkey, and experiencing those awful headaches, try to gradually cut back on your caffeine intake.

Supplementation

Instead of reaching for coffee and junk food, consider nutritional supplements.

"If you're getting enough sleep, exercising, eating well, and cutting out the caffeine but still feeling fatigued you might need to bring in a little help," Dr Walker said.

"Ubiquinol is a powerful antioxidant, that is vital to providing energy and relieving the body from oxidative stress. Ubiquinol is also found naturally in our bodies, but unfortunately depletes in levels after the age of 30, so it's worth discussing supplementation with your healthcare practitioner."