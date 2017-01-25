Mabala Noise Is Back In The Throes Of Controversy -- This Time It's About Jub Jub

In a surprising move, controversial record label Mabala Noise could be in talks with convicted criminal and artist Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, TshisaLive reported on Wednesday. The website quotes a source saying: "We received a number of phone calls from people telling us that Maarohanye wanted to meet with Mabala Noise but we have yet to finalise arrangements for a meeting. We are hoping to meet with Maarohanye but are now waiting on him."

Although the information was not corroborated by Maarohanye or the record label itself, the department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo made it known that the department would not "stand in the way of any person seeking meaningful employment if the activities were deemed by the department to be wholesome and beneficial to rehabilitation." Nxumalo declined to communicate Maarohanye's parole conditions.

Maarohanye is out on parole, and his bail conditions were not made public by the Department of Correctional Services. Nxumalo said at the time of Maarohanye's release earlier in January: "We don't reveal parole conditions as there is a risk factor and we also have to ensure proper reintegration into society."

This is not the first time the record label has been in the news for controversy. Mabala Noise owner Reggie Nkambule Nkabinde has been in the news after allegations of money laundering, and accusations of his company benefitting from government tenders. But Mabala Noise Entertainment continues to sign multiple artists.

Since Maarohanye was released from prison on parole after his culpable homicide sentence, after he crashed his car into a group of schoolchildren in Soweto, killing four and leaving two others brain damaged. His friend, Themba Tshabalala, was also charged. Maarohanye released a single on the day of his parole titled "Ke Kopa Tshwarelo" (Please forgive me) featuring Tshepo Tshola.